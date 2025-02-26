Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells $10,799,923.65 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $10,799,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,585,260.15. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32.

On Monday, February 10th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76.

On Friday, February 7th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04.

On Tuesday, December 10th, George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 4,657,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,780. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after buying an additional 447,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.