Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 93,892 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 662.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.