KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Paul K. Audhya Sells 2,394 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,394 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $23,987.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,458.80. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,351. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $532.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,409,000.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
