KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Paul K. Audhya Sells 2,394 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,394 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $23,987.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,458.80. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,351. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $532.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,409,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

