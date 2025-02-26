Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Moderate Buy”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAN
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.