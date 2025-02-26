Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.3% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.7 %

UDEC stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

