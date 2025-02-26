Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $377.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.34.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

