Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IMCG stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
