Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AbbVie by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 186,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

