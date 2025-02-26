Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $325.00 and last traded at $410.00, with a volume of 7521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $411.35.

Keyence Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.78.

About Keyence

(Get Free Report)

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.