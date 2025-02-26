Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57.
About Kip McGrath Education Centres
