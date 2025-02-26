Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57.

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.