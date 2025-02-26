Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

