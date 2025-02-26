KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 890,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,777,000 after purchasing an additional 338,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $141.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

