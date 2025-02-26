Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.89

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.886 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Koninklijke Philips has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

