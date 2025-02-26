Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 8.8 %

DNUT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 5,011,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

