Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $125.85 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.30. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.