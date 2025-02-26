Kusama (KSM) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $20.32 or 0.00023396 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $328.43 million and approximately $30.00 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 16,161,168 coins. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

