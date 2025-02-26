Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Holdings Trimmed by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422,883 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.06% of Ladder Capital worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,089.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,528,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,400,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 196.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

