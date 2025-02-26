Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

