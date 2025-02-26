Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 13,499 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.