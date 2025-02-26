Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. Lemonade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,548. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,120,849.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,874.36. The trade was a 29.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $481,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,000.50. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,657 shares of company stock valued at $33,868,724. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

