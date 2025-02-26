LGL Partners LLC Acquires 210 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.