LGL Partners LLC Sells 32,815 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.0% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after buying an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.