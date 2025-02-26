LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.1% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,875,000. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,102,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,230,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 703,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,687,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PYLD opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

