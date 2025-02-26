LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

