Lingotto Investment Management LLP Acquires 33,958 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Lantheus worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

