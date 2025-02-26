Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases 57,215 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 21.8% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.92% of Carvana worth $810,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Stock Performance
Carvana stock opened at $221.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at $37,961,222.75. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. This represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.06.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
