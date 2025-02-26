Lingotto Investment Management LLP Takes $4.60 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of APi Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,941,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 243,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APG opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

