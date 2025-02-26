Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of United Therapeutics worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $357.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,278,893 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

