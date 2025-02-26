Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of MasTec worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

