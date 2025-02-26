Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of MasTec worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MasTec Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66 and a beta of 1.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.