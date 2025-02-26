Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 546.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.87. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

