Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after buying an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,748,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 736.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,774,000 after buying an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

