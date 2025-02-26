Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.150-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5 billion-$84.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.8 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

