LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $369.59 and last traded at $366.05. Approximately 204,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 692,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

