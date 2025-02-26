LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,720 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.11% of LSI Industries worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $561.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

