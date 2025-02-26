Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,936,000 after buying an additional 5,049,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,040 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

