Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $370.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Luxfer has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.64.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

