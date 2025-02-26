Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,525 Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $581,000.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVMU opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

