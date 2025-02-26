Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 24,560 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

