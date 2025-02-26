Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $351,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

GLD stock opened at $268.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

