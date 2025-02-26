Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.