Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

