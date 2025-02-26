Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.08.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.
