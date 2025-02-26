Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marqeta updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Marqeta Stock Down 6.6 %

Marqeta stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 15,510,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,868. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

