Marshall Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

