Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Masimo by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 190,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 51,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3,530.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

