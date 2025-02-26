Mercury NZ Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:MCY)

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
Mercury NZ Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.49.
Mercury NZ Company Profile
