Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

