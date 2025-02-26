MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.0 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 1,074,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

