MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 190 shares.The stock last traded at $25.66 and had previously closed at $25.75.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.81.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
