Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 404,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in LivaNova by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

